Titans' Derrick Henry runs over Bengals defense, throws TD pass in big win

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry showed just how difficult it is to tackle him as the running back helped the team to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 27-3.

Henry ran for 122 yards on 22 carries with a long touchdown run. Henry’s touchdown run came in the second quarter. He ran 29 yards and broke through three tackles to bust into the end zone.

The Titans’ score made it 17-3.

Tennessee wouldn’t allow another score after the Bengals started with a field goal. Henry, however, would find the end zone again. This time, he took the snap and fired a pass to tight end Josh Whyle.

Henry had more touchdown passes than Joe Burrow. The Titans sacked Burrow three times and forced him to lose a fumble. They only allowed 211 total yards on nine drives.

Ryan Tannehill was 18-of-25 with 240 passing yards and had a touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He also had an interception. DeAndre Hopkins led the team with four catches for 63 yards.

The Bengals couldn’t get any type of offense going.

Burow was 20-for-30 with 165 passing yards. He found Ja’Marr Chase seven times for 73 yards. Joe Mixon ran the ball 14 times and had 67 yards on the ground.

Tennessee picked up its second win of the season. The Titans needed a win to keep up with the rest of the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans picked up wins. While the Indianapolis Colts managed to force overtime against the Los Angeles Rams but ended up with a loss.

The Bengals fell to 1-3 and look way different from the team that was in the AFC Championship last year.