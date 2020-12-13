Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans' A.J. Brown makes incredible one-handed TD catch on flea-flicker

The Titans are in the middle of a division chase

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown stunned NFL fans on Sunday in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans ran a flea-flicker play in the first quarter of the game. Ryan Tannehill handed the ball off to Derrick Henry, who flipped it back to the quarterback. Tannehill then fired the ball down the field to Brown, who made an incredible one-handed, bobbling catch for the touchdown.

The 37-yard score put Tennessee up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

The Titans are looking for a victory to build up some momentum in the final few weeks of the 2020 season. Tennessee came into the game winners of three of their last five games.

Tennessee nearly came back to defeat the Cleveland Browns last week in what was originally a blowout but the scratching and clawing made it only a six-point loss.

Brown has emerged as one of the Titans’ top receivers this season. While Corey Davis leads in receiving yards with 801, Brown has 44 catches for 725 yards. He leads the team in touchdown catches with nine.

Putting the Jaguars away will help them in the AFC South. The Titans are looking for their first division title since 2008, when Jeff Fisher was coaching the team.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_