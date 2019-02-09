Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' event in NYC gets the royal treatment

Hundreds of people gathered in New York City last night to celebrate “Night to Shine”, a worldwide movement sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that focuses on showing God’s love for those with special needs ages 14 and older.

Tebow, currently a minor leaguer for the New York Mets and a former Heisman trophy winner, launched 'Night to Shine' in 2014.

Each honored guest was given the royal treatment: tuxedos and shoe shining stations for the kings, and gorgeous dresses, hair and makeup stations for the queens, along with corsages and boutonnieres. Each guest arrived to a cheering crowd and paparazzi as they walked down the red carpet. Once inside, they enjoyed a night full of dancing, karaoke and gifts to remember the evening.

"Night to Shine is a night where people get to understand their worth...that God loves them and that God has an amazing plan for their life," Tebow said. "It’s incredible to see people from all corners of the world coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for all of us!”

The former Florida Gators quarterback remains dedicated to financially committing more than $3.5 million annually in hopes that the ‘Night to Shine’ tradition will continue to share God's love with people who are too often not celebrated.

This year, nearly 700 churches from around the world came together to host ‘Night to Shine’s’ fifth anniversary for approximately 100,000 honored guests through the support of 200,000 volunteers. Among the number of Night to Shine events in the New York City area, the Upper East Side event was hosted by Resurrection Life NYC.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who served, prayed, donated and contributed to helping every honored guest have one of the best nights of their lives,” said Resurrection Life NYC pastors Branden and Jenn Petersen. “It was such a joy to see our community come together in such a beautiful way.”

The foundation thanked all its volunteers and guests this year, including Daniel’s Music Foundation, Young Life Capernaum, Meta Church, Church of the Living Hope, and Resurrection Life NYC for making this evening a dream come true for so many.

