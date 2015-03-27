Tijuana scores early to top Chivas

Tijuana scored twice inside the opening three minutes to edge Guadalajara 2-0 on Sunday.

Alfredo Moreno broke through in the opening minute to get Tijuana off to a flying start, and it was made even better two minutes later when Duvier Riascos doubled the advantage.

It proved to be all Tijuana would need to claim all three points as it won its first Mexican league match since October 7.

Tijuana finishes the Apertura season tied with Toluca atop the table with 34 points apiece. Chivas still makes it to the playoffs despite being held to 23 points on the season.

Also on Sunday, Queretaro topped Puebla 1-0 to ensure that it does not finish the season winless and UNAM claimed a 3-2 victory over Atalanta.

On Saturday, Toluca topped San Luis 2-0, Tigres played to a 1-1 draw with America, Pachuca earned a 2-1 victory over Jaguares, and Monterrey earned a point in a 1-1 draw at Cruz Azul.

And on Friday, Morelia edged Santos in a 2-0 win and Leon won its third straight with a 3-1 victory over Atlas.