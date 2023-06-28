Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers
Published

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

Boyd left Monday's game against the Rangers with left elbow discomfort

Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of the left-hander's ulnar collateral ligament.

Boyd (5-5, 5.45 ERA) exited his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night after feeling discomfort in his arm after only 15 pitches. He pointed at his elbow during a conversation on the mound with manager A.J. Hinch and trainer Ryne Eubanks.

The Tigers didn't say when Boyd would have the procedure, commonly known as Tommy John surgery. The timetable for recovery is typically at least 12-14 months.

Detroit placed Boyd on the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Will Vest, who exited with an injury in the second inning Monday night after replacing Boyd in the first, was put on the 15-day IL with a lower right leg strain.

The Tigers have 10 pitchers on the injured list, and half of them have started games this season.

Right-hander Matt Manning (1-1, 4.63 ERA) was activated from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday night against the Rangers, after being out since April 11 with a right foot fracture. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Boyd signed a $10 million, one-year deal last December to return to the Tigers. The 32-year-old lefty had made 143 starts for Detroit from 2015-21, but made 10 relief appearances for Seattle last season.