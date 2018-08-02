Tiger Woods to battle Phil Mickelson in dream one-on-one match over Thanksgiving, report says

A one-on-one golf showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will reportedly take place around the Thanksgiving holiday at a Las Vegas course.

The match between two of the sport’s greatest golfers will either be held Nov. 23 or Nov. 24 at Shadow Creek Golf Course, ESPN reported Thursday. It’s unclear what the purse money would be, but it’s been rumored $10 million could be up for grabs.

The two sides have been in talks for a “winner take all” match for awhile, Golf.com reported last month.

“It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone,” Mickelson told the website at the time.

The two have been rivals over the years, but have been seen together paired up for practice rounds and sharing spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Woods and Mickelson will compete in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone starting Friday.