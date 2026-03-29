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PGA Tour

Tiger Woods fans make presence felt at PGA Tour event

Woods was arrested on a DUI charge on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Tiger Woods released from jail after DUI arrest Video

Tiger Woods released from jail after DUI arrest

Fox News' Mark Meredith provides details on Tiger Woods' latest DUI arrest. Former NFL player Randy Grimes discusses the impact addiction can have on professional athletes.

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Tiger Woods was the topic of conversation in more ways than one during the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open on Saturday.

Woods’ car crash and subsequent arrest on a DUI charge occurred during the second round of the tournament. He was uninjured in the Florida incident but police said he showed signs of impairment when officers were investigating the crash.

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Tiger Woods fans at a PGA Tour event

Fans pose for photos while wearing shirts in support of Tiger Woods during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, some golf fans were seen wearing white T-shirts with Woods’ booking photo emblazoned across the front. The shirt also had the words, "#FreeTiger," on them.

Woods was released from jail late Friday night after being booked in Martin County on the DUI charge. In his booking photo, Woods’ eyes appeared bloodshot, as he wore a blue polo shirt. Woods was seen leaving the jail in the passenger seat of a black SUV after his release on bail late Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

JOHNNY MANZIEL REACTS TO TIGER WOODS CRASH IN FLORIDA

Tiger Woods mugshot

Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI chrge after getting into a car crash on Wednesday. (Associated Press)

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused a urine test.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek added.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

Woods was spotted on the phone after the crash, wearing navy blue shorts.

Tiger Woods car flip accident aftermath

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026.  (Jason Oteri/AP)

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Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges. No one was injured, authorities said. Woods was alone in the car and crawled out of the passenger door after the crash.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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