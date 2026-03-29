Tiger Woods fans make presence felt at PGA Tour event

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Tiger Woods was the topic of conversation in more ways than one during the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open on Saturday.

Woods’ car crash and subsequent arrest on a DUI charge occurred during the second round of the tournament. He was uninjured in the Florida incident but police said he showed signs of impairment when officers were investigating the crash.

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On Saturday, some golf fans were seen wearing white T-shirts with Woods’ booking photo emblazoned across the front. The shirt also had the words, "#FreeTiger," on them.

Woods was released from jail late Friday night after being booked in Martin County on the DUI charge. In his booking photo, Woods’ eyes appeared bloodshot, as he wore a blue polo shirt. Woods was seen leaving the jail in the passenger seat of a black SUV after his release on bail late Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said in a news conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side.

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Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused a urine test.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek added.

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

Woods was spotted on the phone after the crash, wearing navy blue shorts.

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Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges. No one was injured, authorities said. Woods was alone in the car and crawled out of the passenger door after the crash.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.