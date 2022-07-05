Expand / Collapse search
The Open Championship
Tiger Woods skipped the US Open to avoid missing 'historic' British Open

Woods has won The Open three times, twice at St. Andrews

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods made the tough decision to skip out on the U.S. Open last month in order to be ready for the 150th installment of The Open next week, a tournament that has special significance for the legendary golfer. 

Woods spoke about the decision to reporters on Tuesday during a press conference for the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, citing issues with his leg which was injured in a car crash in February 2021.

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Monday, June 10, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. 

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Monday, June 10, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"The plan was to play the U.S. Open, but physically I was not able to do that," Woods said, via ESPN. "There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

Woods returned to the Masters back in April for his first high-level PGA Tour competition since his car crash. He battled through expected pain and made the cut at Augusta National to finish the tournament 13 over par.

Tiger Woods follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He later withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after struggling through the third round, recording a 79 which was his worst score ever in a PGA Championship. 

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," Woods said Tuesday. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Tiger Woods of the United States walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Tiger Woods of the United States walks to the fourth tee during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Open Championship will tee off July 14. It will be played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

