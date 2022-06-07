Tiger Woods will skip US Open, turn attention to The Open Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he will forgo the U.S. Open to heal up for The Open Championship next month.

Woods made the announcement in a tweet.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!" he wrote.

The U.S. Open is set to take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Woods didn’t play in the 2021 U.S. Open after he was injured in a devastating car crash in Los Angeles. He missed the cut in 2020 and finished tied for 21st in 2019.

He returned to competitive golf this year with the Masters. He finished in 47th but was able to complete and walk the entire course for all four days of the event. He was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship last month as he couldn’t bear some of the pain with his injuries.

Woods hadn’t won the U.S. Open since 2008.

After competing at the Masters in April, Woods said he would set his sights on The Open Championship. Playing the PGA Championship was a longshot in the first place but he persevered to compete and make the cut before withdrawing.

The Open Championship will tee off July 14. It will be played at St. Andrews in Scotland.