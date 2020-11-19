Tiger Woods, John Daly and sons to participate in PNC Championship next month

Tiger Woods and John Daly and their sons will be among the participants at the 2020 PNC Championship next month in Florida.

Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will tee off against John Daly and his son L.J., among others, in the tournament being held in Orlando, Fla. The tournament will run from Dec. 17-20.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship,” Woods said in a press release Thursday.

Several big-time professional golfers will be playing with their sons during the tournament, including Mark Calcavecchia, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Lee Janze, Tom Kite, Matt Kuchar, Tom Lehman, Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman, Mark O’Meara, Nick Price, Vijay Singh and Lee Trevino.

Gary Player will be playing with his grandson. Annika Sorenstam and Justin Thomas will be playing with their fathers.

Langer, who was the oldest golfer to make the cut at the Masters recently, won the tournament last year with his son Jason.

Charlie Woods is a young golf prodigy who is learning from the best. He has not received major exposure up to this point. Daly’s son had recently committed to play golf at the University of Arkansas.

The tournament will be without fans but is expected to be livestreamed.