Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Tiger Woods on how close he was to having leg amputated following February crash

Tiger Woods is still recovering from injuries sustained in a February car crash

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle after he was involved in a crash in Los Angeles in February.

About nine months after the crash, Woods revealed in an interview with Golf Digest there was a moment during the immediate aftermath that amputating his leg was a serious possibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods reacts during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020, in Georgia.

Tiger Woods reacts during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020, in Georgia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg. Once I (kept it), I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have (girlfriend Erica Herman) and (friend Rob McNamara) throw me something. Throw me anything," Woods told Golf Digest in a story published Monday.

The recovery process was slow. He said he needed to change his mindset to get through the 2-3 hours "of hell" each day in rehab.

TIGER WOODS ADMITS HE MAY NEVER BE AT THE PINNACLE OF GOLF AGAIN: 'IT’S AN UNFORTUNATE REALITY'

After a rollover accident involving Tiger Woods, the vehicle rests along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. 

After a rollover accident involving Tiger Woods, the vehicle rests along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Law enforcement officers looks over a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. 

Law enforcement officers looks over a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods on Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Woods started to make public appearances. He returned back to his Florida home in March to continue the recovery and in April posted a photo of himself standing upright with crutches and a walking boot.

It would only get better from there.

He posted a video showing him on a golf course and swinging a club earlier this month. It appeared to be the first visual evidence of him hitting a ball and swinging a club since the February crash. He still had the black compression sleeve on his right leg while he was on the course.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020, in Georgia.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020, in Georgia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had also been spotted outside a Los Angeles hotel with Herman and still walking gingerly.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com