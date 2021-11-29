Tiger Woods on how close he was to having leg amputated following February crash

Tiger Woods shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle after he was involved in a crash in Los Angeles in February.

About nine months after the crash, Woods revealed in an interview with Golf Digest there was a moment during the immediate aftermath that amputating his leg was a serious possibility.

"There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg. Once I (kept it), I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have (girlfriend Erica Herman) and (friend Rob McNamara) throw me something. Throw me anything," Woods told Golf Digest in a story published Monday.

The recovery process was slow. He said he needed to change his mindset to get through the 2-3 hours "of hell" each day in rehab.

Woods started to make public appearances. He returned back to his Florida home in March to continue the recovery and in April posted a photo of himself standing upright with crutches and a walking boot.

It would only get better from there.

He posted a video showing him on a golf course and swinging a club earlier this month. It appeared to be the first visual evidence of him hitting a ball and swinging a club since the February crash. He still had the black compression sleeve on his right leg while he was on the course.

He had also been spotted outside a Los Angeles hotel with Herman and still walking gingerly.