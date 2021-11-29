Tiger Woods admits he may never be at the pinnacle of golf again: 'It’s an unfortunate reality'

Tiger Woods admitted in a recent interview that it's unlikely he'll be as good as he once was following the Los Angeles car crash that left him with a devastating leg injury.

Woods, who hasn’t played in a tournament since he teamed up with his son for the 2020 PNC Championship, told Golf Digest in an interview published Monday he’ll be fine if he doesn’t compete with some of the best on the PGA Tour again.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day – never full time, ever again – but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods told Golf Digest. "You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82 and is three behind Jack Nicklaus for most major championships of all time. Woods has 15 and Nicklaus has 18.

"I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life. After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me."

Woods reached the mountaintop again when he won the 2019 Masters 14 years after his last green jacket. But the February car crash threw a wrench in his plans.

Recently, Woods posted a video showing off his swing and raising fans’ hopes he may be able to play again.

He’s been spotted in plenty of pictures and video in recent months walking around. Earlier this month, he was seen with his girlfriend Erica Herman. Woods was walking very carefully while getting out of his car and heading into a hotel.