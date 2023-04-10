Tiger Woods' chilling reason for bowing out of 2022 PGA Championship revealed by Jason Day

PGA Tour golfer Jason Day revealed why exactly Tiger Woods bowed out of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Woods, who had to withdraw from the Masters after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis, told the media that he was sore, which is why he pulled out. However, he told Day a different story.

"I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was." Day said, via the New York Post.

"I don’t know how bad it is this time… it just sucks that he’s not here playing."

In that tournament, a third round 79 from Woods was uncharacteristic even considering the fact that he didn’t participate much in the 2022 PGA Tour season. He withdrew after its completion.

"I’m sore. I know that is for a fact," Woods said at the time.

But it was much worse than Woods was letting on.

Woods was dealing with pain from his right leg that needed to be surgically repaired after a gruesome car crash in February 2021, and there was a noticeable limp from Woods, which was also seen at Augusta National Golf Club this past week.

With less than ideal weather conditions following the first round of the Masters, Woods had to deal with rain and cold weather, which didn’t help the pain he was dealing with.

On Saturday, Woods was clearly in pain when he swung on the 17th hole as he was trying to finish his second round. Day noted that he saw Woods "laboring pretty hard" at that time, so it didn’t come as a surprise that he withdrew.

"It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

"Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support," Woods wrote on Twitter after withdrawing.

When Woods returns to a golf course is unknown, especially after needing to withdraw this week. If the trend continues, Woods will likely try to play in majors, so the PGA Championship would be next on the schedule.

That tournament will be played at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18-21.