Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas headline golf stars to miss cut at Masters

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy's quests for a green jacket will have to wait at least another year after they both were unable to make the cut at Augusta.

Many around the golf world thought if there was a year when McIlroy, a four-time major champion, could finally complete the grand slam this was it.

McIlroy had seven top-10 finishes in his last nine Masters and finished in second place last year after a final round 64. Although it was a year ago, he figured that was momentum for 2023.

However, that was not the case. Normally a slow starter at Augusta, he shot an even 72 in round one. But Friday was a disaster. He bogeyed seven holes and gained a stroke just twice on the day, resulting in a 5-over 77.

When play was suspended on Friday, Thomas was sitting in a good spot at 2 under for the day. However, he could not acclimate to the poor weather and early start Saturday morning. He double-bogeyed 11 and then bogeyed four more of the final seven holes. From holes 11 through 18, he was 5-over par, and his 42 on the back nine completed a 6-over 78 for the round.

Thomas even looked like he would make the cut as late as the 16th hole. His bogey at 17 put Tiger Woods inside the cut line and Thomas on the brink of it. But when he also bogeyed 18 it resulted in an early finish.

Bryson DeChambeau (4 over), 2016 champ Danny Willett (6 over), 2017 champ Sergio Garcia (7 over) and two-time champion Bubba Watson (9 over) also will be headed home early.

Fred Couples, 63, became the oldest player to make the cut in tournament history, and amateur Sam Bennett not only made the cut, he is in the final grouping of the third round.

Through two rounds, Brooks Koepka (12 under) led Jon Rahm by two strokes.