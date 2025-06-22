Pacers lose Tyrese Haliburton to nightmare leg injury in NBA Finals Game 7 matchup vs Thunder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton managed to power through a calf injury he suffered in the middle of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder but the big guard appeared to reaggravate the issue in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Haliburton was already off to an incredible start to the do-or-die game for the NBA championship, nailing three 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Indiana an early edge. Haliburton was near the Thunder bench when he tried to drive toward his left.

He put the ball onto the floor with Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on him. He appeared to slip and fall forward, losing the ball in the process. As the camera panned to Haliburton, he was down on his stomach, hammering his first onto the ground, writhing in pain.

The Pacers bench gathered around Haliburton as trainers attended to him. The game was paused for a few moments as Haliburton was helped off the floor.

Indiana said Haliburton suffered a lower right-leg injury and would not return.

Jonh Haliburton, Tyrese's father, said that his son had suffered an Achilles injury.

Haliburton had been the catalyst for the Pacers’ success throughout the playoffs. He made key shots in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, he brought heartache to Cleveland Cavaliers fans in the second round and sent a message to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In the NBA Finals against the Thunder, Haliburton continued to make huge shots to help the Pacers stay afloat against the league’s best team.

He was injured in Game but had 14 points in the Pacers’ Game 6 win on Friday night to force Game 7.