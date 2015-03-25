Thunder aim to stay unbeaten at home vs. Magic

(SportsNetwork.com) - Chesapeake Energy Arena has been a house of horrors for opposing teams this season and the Oklahoma City Thunder look to stay unbeaten there when they host the Orlando Magic Sunday night.

The Thunder are 11-0 in their friendly confines and the only unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference. They tacked on another home win Friday versus the Los Angeles Lakers, as Kevin Durant pumped in 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Russell Westbrook netted 19 points with 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Serge Ibaka and Reggie Jackson had 19 points apiece for Oklahoma City, which has won five in a row overall and 13 of its last 14 games.

"We were just moving the ball," Durant said of the team's offensive production. "Everybody wanted to touch it and we were just trying to find a good shot."

The Thunder, who had a 38-28 lead after the first quarter, shot 47.5 percent for the game and scored 31 points on 19 L.A. turnovers. They also held Kobe Bryant to four points and won the rebounding battle, 59-41.

Oklahoma City's 18-4 record equals the second-best start for the franchise all-time. The 1993-94 Seattle squad opened the season 20-2.

Orlando will play back-to-back road games against Oklahoma City and Chicago, and is 2-10 away from the Magic Kingdom. The Magic, who went 1-5 on a recent road trip, dropped a 109-100 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Cavs star Kyrie Irving poured in 31 points, while the Magic were led by rookie Victor Oladipo's 26 points. Jameer Nelson and Arron Afflalo had 17 points apiece for the Magic, who have lost seven of eight games.

Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn has been impressed with Oladipo, who is averaging 14.0 points per game this season and 15.3 ppg in his last three.

"He's just getting better by the day," Vaughn said of Oladipo. "His ability to worry about today's game is pretty impressive and to play against a high level backcourt like the Cavs' backcourt, you've got to give Victor a lot of credit."

The Magic will face Oklahoma City for the first time since losing both meetings in 2012-13. Orlando, which is slated to host the Thunder on Feb. 7, has lost four in a row to Oklahoma City.

Orlando has lost four straight and 15 of 20 road meetings in this series.