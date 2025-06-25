3-time All-Star Whit Merrifield announces retirement, has hilarious apology to Phillies fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time MLB All-Star Whit Merrifield announced his retirement in a social media post on Tuesday.

Merrifield, 36, wrote in his retirement announcement post how much of a privilege it was to play for each of the cities he spent time with during his career. When he addressed his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, he hilariously apologized for his poor play with the team.

"Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you," Merrifield wrote in the post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Merrifield played 53 games with the Phillies in 2024 and hit a paltry .199 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Merrifield’s numbers with the Phillies were a departure from his normal steady play throughout his career.

Over his nine-year career, Merrifield had a batting average of .280 and hit 94 home runs.

Merrifield spent parts of seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, who then traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2022 trade deadline. The second baseman played with the Blue Jays for parts of two seasons before he joined the Phillies prior to the 2024 season.

PIRATES' ONEIL CRUZ GETS TAKEN OUT OF GAME FOR BASERUNNING BLUNDER, ADMITS HE LOST TRACK OF OUTS

After being designated for assignment by the Phillies, Merrifield signed with his childhood team, the Atlanta Braves, for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Merrifield said his retirement was an "easy decision," and that the main factor in his retirement was the baby he and his wife had in March 2024. He said at this point in his life he would "much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Royals star said his only baseball regret was not winning a World Series for any of the teams he played for.

Merrifield led the major leagues in hits twice in his career (2018, 2019). Merrifield also led the league in steals with 45 in 2018 and led the American League in steals in 2017 and 2021 with 34 and 40 steals respectively in each of those years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.