Thompson High School in Alabama scores 10 points in 18 seconds to win state championship game

Thompson High School in Alabama came away with one of the most incredible victories during the Alabama Class 7A state title game against Auburn High School. Trailing by nine points with just over one minute to go in the game, Thompson did the impossible.

Auburn forced Thompson to turn the ball over on downs, and they managed to run the clock down to 30 seconds before punting the ball on fourth down. However, Thompson’s Korbyn Williams blocked the punt, scooped the football up, and returned it for a touchdown.

Auburn still held a two-point lead after the touchdown. All they needed to do was recover the onside kick, and then enter victory formation to claim the state championship. But Thompson recovered the onside kick on the 46-yard line with just 18 seconds left in the game.

Thompson was able to force two defensive pass interference penalties, which moved the ball down to the 18-yard line. For Thompson, it would be a 35-yard field goal for kicker Trevor Hardy, who nailed the kick and gave Thompson a 29-28 victory over Auburn.

Thompson scored 10 points in 18 seconds to pull out the improbable victory.

Hardy was honored as the game’s MVP for his brilliant onside kick, and then he followed it up by connecting on the game-winning field goal to give Thompson the miracle win.

"I'm basically speechless," Thompson head coach Mark Freeman said following the game. "The way things turned out in the end, the way it happened, is unbelievable."