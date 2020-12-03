Johnny Manziel talks getting offered cash during collegiate career

Johnny Manziel put his toe in the water during a podcast when discussing impermissible benefits while he was a quarterback at Texas A&M.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback discussed the topic on rapper Mike Stud’s YNK Podcast last week. The former Aggies star’s eligibility came into question when he was accused of signing autographs for money in 2013.

He was suspended for the first half of a game after he said he didn’t receive any compensation for the autographs.

Manziel talked about impermissible benefits during the podcast.

“Mike Evans [his former Texas A&M teammate] used to ask me if I could help him get his daughter diapers and things to go through … a $700 stipend check a month doesn’t cut it, bro. You take of the boys. It doesn’t even need to be said. That was the thing where I was like ‘Yo, I’m gonna go do what I need to do.’ It’ll get to a point where we will talk about it one day.

“People come up to you in this setting. You got to an airport, you’re out in public… It’s another thing we were talking about like the fame and people come up to you. A motherf---er comes up to you and says hey I got $5,000 for you to do something [and] I got $12.99 in my bank account, the f—k you think I’m gonna say? Where the bread at?”

A broker had told ESPN in 2013 that he had videos of Manziel signing his autograph on footballs and helmets. The broker claimed that the quarterback was paid $7,500 but the video didn’t show Manziel accepting money.