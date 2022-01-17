Expand / Collapse search
NFL
The Rock's T-Rex skull on 'ManningCast' raises questions over whether it's real historic fossil

'Stan' was sold at auction for nearly $32 million in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the "ManningCast" during the NFC wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

"The most electrifying man in sports entertainment" was dazzling NFL fans with what was behind him rather than with what he was doing or saying during the broadcast. Fans were perplexed to see a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull sitting over his left shoulder.

Owned by the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in South Dakota, the skeleton is known as "Stan" for the amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison who found the initial bones in 1987. The bones were discovered in a remote area that spans North and South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. Stan, with an estimated value between $6 million and $8 million, is considered one of the largest and most complete examples of a T-Rex, with 188 original bones. The skeleton will be auctioned as part of Christie’s  20th Century evening auction on Oct. 6 in New York.

Eli Manning asked Johnson about the skull.

"I got a T-Rex skull. That’s Stan. As a matter of fact, so Stan was the most complete T. Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, a young paleontologist and his name was Stan. So, this T. Rex head was named after him," Johnson said.

"Pretty cool and bad a** isn’t it?"

The dinosaur in question was discovered over 30 years ago in South Dakota by a paleontologist named Stan Sacrison. It was fully excavated in 1992 and was housed at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, according to National Geographic.

A Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur fossil skeleton is displayed in a gallery at Christie’s auction house on September 17, 2020 in New York City.

That was until Oct. 6, 2020, in which the Christie’s auction house sold the T-Rex for $31.8 million, the highest price ever paid for a fossil. The bidder was never named.

"That’s an astronomical price that borders on absurdity, based on my knowledge of the market," paleontologist David Evans told the magazine at the time. "If this kind of money [were] invested properly, it could easily fund 15 permanent dinosaur research positions, or about 80 full field expeditions per year, in perpetuity."

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere Of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland on July 24, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

The appearance of the skull set off a firestorm on social media.

The object in question appeared to only be the skull and not the rest of the fossil, which could indicate it was just a replica sitting behind the pro wrestling legend.

