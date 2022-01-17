Peyton Manning caught in hot-mic moment during Rams-Cardinals playoff game

Peyton Manning suffered a cringy hot mic moment on ESPN’s "ManningCast" during NFC wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Following Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first quarter for the Rams to take the early lead, Eli Manning tossed it to Peyton to break down the touchdown, but unfortunately, the Hall of Famer couldn’t hear anything and had a slip-up.

"I can’t hear s---," Peyton Manning blurted.

Eli Manning was forced to try to kill time with Larry Fitzgerald while Peyton got his setup back. Peyton would later apologize for cursing.

"I got so excited on that fade to Odell, my mic busted," Peyton Manning said.

It’s not the first time the "ManningCast" has caused an issue with some expletive.

Early in the season, Eli Manning threw up the double middle fingers during one of the simulcasts.

The former New York Giants quarterback made the gesture during a live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game to detail the ruthlessness of fans in Philly.

"You go to Philly, you’re getting the double bird right away from a nine-year-old kid," he said, while initially raising two clenched fists.

"I would give the bird — I don’t know, can we do that," he said after already committing to making the gesture. "I’m sure you can blur that out, right. It’s over now."

Eli Manning’s gesture reportedly earned three FCC complaints.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.