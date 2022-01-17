Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning caught in hot-mic moment during Rams-Cardinals playoff game

Manning made the remark trying to break down the Matthew Stafford touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Peyton Manning suffered a cringy hot mic moment on ESPN’s "ManningCast" during NFC wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Following Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. in the first quarter for the Rams to take the early lead, Eli Manning tossed it to Peyton to break down the touchdown, but unfortunately, the Hall of Famer couldn’t hear anything and had a slip-up.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

"I can’t hear s---," Peyton Manning blurted.

Eli Manning was forced to try to kill time with Larry Fitzgerald while Peyton got his setup back. Peyton would later apologize for cursing.

"I got so excited on that fade to Odell, my mic busted," Peyton Manning said.

It’s not the first time the "ManningCast" has caused an issue with some expletive.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Early in the season, Eli Manning threw up the double middle fingers during one of the simulcasts.

The former New York Giants quarterback made the gesture during a live broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game to detail the ruthlessness of fans in Philly. 

"You go to Philly, you’re getting the double bird right away from a nine-year-old kid," he said, while initially raising two clenched fists. 

"I would give the bird — I don’t know, can we do that," he said after already committing to making the gesture. "I’m sure you can blur that out, right. It’s over now."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Eli Manning’s gesture reportedly earned three FCC complaints.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.