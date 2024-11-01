Expand / Collapse search
Golf

'The Match' changes up usual format in new star-studded event

There will be eight teams, and no pro golfers, in a two-day event

Ryan Morik
Published
"The Match" will be back later this month, but it will look awfully different from years past.

For the third time since the first installment back in 2018, "The Match" will not feature any professional golfers - but this event will make history.

This will be the first time "The Match" will stretch across two days in a four-team bracket.

The Match

Signage during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change - Previews at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 5, 2021, in Big Sky, Montana.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

One side of the bracket features the duo of Wayne Gretzky and Bill Murray going up against Charles Barkley and Ken Griffey Jr. The other side of the bracket will be Michael Phelps and Mark Wahlberg vs. Blake Griffin and Nate Bargate.

However, the semifinals and finals will be played under an individual, match-play format.

Barkley will be the only celebrity with previous experience in "The Match," competing in 2020 alongside Phil Mickelson. They went up against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.

The most recent edition of "The Match" was played by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang.

Charles Barkley at the match

Charles Barkley plays his shot from the first tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020, in Oro Valley, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

This will be a preview of what just may be the most anticipated version of the event it has ever seen, as next month will feature a "LIV vs. PGA" edition.

On Dec. 17, noted rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who played against one another in 2021, will team up to represent LIV against McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who will represent the PGA Tour. That event will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, the site of the first event between Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The Match logo

General view of the 18th hole prior to Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 26, 2020, in Oro Valley, Arizona. Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley will compete with Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in the third installment of the Match to be held on Friday, November 27.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

This will be the third time "The Match" will not feature professional golfers, along with last year's version with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and in 2022, when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers teamed up to face Mahomes and Josh Allen.

