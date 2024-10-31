Professional golfer loses sight in one eye after being struck by errant shot

A young pro golfer became the victim of a freak accident during a tournament that ultimately left him blinded in one eye.

Jeffrey Guan of Australia, 20, was struck in the left eye by an errant shot during a pro-am tournament last month.

Guan said he had been struck shortly after teeing off and walking back to his cart. He underwent the first of two surgeries that night.

Guan said he spent two weeks in intensive care while in "excruciating pain." His potential recovery could take up to a year.

"As you can imagine, this whole situation not only came at a tremendous cost but has also significantly affected me and my family emotionally and mentally. The thought of all my years of hard work and training, plus my family's sacrifice, had just been thrown out the window…" Guan wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Fortunately, I have been lucky enough to have a huge support group around me, and I can't thank all of them enough for the support I have received in recent weeks. I wouldn't be where I am right now without all the encouragement and assistance I have received…

"I will continue to work hard and do my best to achieve my dream. These four weeks have been the toughest of my life, but I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future.

"I will be back."

Guan made his PGA debut last month at the Procore Championship where he missed the cut.

