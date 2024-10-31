Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Professional golfer loses sight in one eye after being struck by errant shot

Jeffrey Guan is vowing to make a comeback

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A young pro golfer became the victim of a freak accident during a tournament that ultimately left him blinded in one eye.

Jeffrey Guan of Australia, 20, was struck in the left eye by an errant shot during a pro-am tournament last month.

Guan said he had been struck shortly after teeing off and walking back to his cart. He underwent the first of two surgeries that night.

Jeffrey Guan

Jeffrey Guan of Australia tees off on hole #16 during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024, in Napa, California. (Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Guan said he spent two weeks in intensive care while in "excruciating pain." His potential recovery could take up to a year.

"As you can imagine, this whole situation not only came at a tremendous cost but has also significantly affected me and my family emotionally and mentally. The thought of all my years of hard work and training, plus my family's sacrifice, had just been thrown out the window…" Guan wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Fortunately, I have been lucky enough to have a huge support group around me, and I can't thank all of them enough for the support I have received in recent weeks. I wouldn't be where I am right now without all the encouragement and assistance I have received…

Jeffrey Guan on green

Jeffrey Guan of Australia lines up for his putt on the 10th hole during day three of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil on June 29, 2024 in Le Vaudreuil, France.  (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

"I will continue to work hard and do my best to achieve my dream. These four weeks have been the toughest of my life, but I am stronger mentally and will be ready to conquer any obstacle in the future.

"I will be back."

Jeffrey Guap

Jeffrey Guan of Australia plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the Webex Players Series Sydney at Castle Hill Country Club on February 9, 2024, in Sydney, Australia.  (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Guan made his PGA debut last month at the Procore Championship where he missed the cut.

