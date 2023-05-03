Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry set to return for The Match alongside teammates Travis Kelce, Klay Thompson

The Match will take place at Wynn Golf Club June 29

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The participants for the eighth edition of The Match have been revealed, and two first-timers are included.

Stephen Curry, a 2020 participant, will face Patrick Mahomes, who played last year, and both will have a teammate with them.

It will be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Golden State Warriors, with Travis Kelce teaming up with his quarterback and Klay Thompson joining his fellow splash brother.

Patrick Mahomes golfing

Patrick Mahomes plays a shot during Capital One's The Match VI — Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club June 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

This will be the first time The Match will have opposing twosomes that consist of teams from different sports, let alone real-life teammates.

Curry played alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning when the duo lost to five-time major champion Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Mahomes joined Josh Allen last June in a foursome of quarterbacks at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, where they lost to seven-time Super Bowl whiner Tom Brady and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce, left, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade Feb. 15, 2023, Kansas City, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Curry's handicap isn't known, but reports say he's better than scratch. In February, USA Today said he is at a miniscule 0.1.

GOLF.com says the defending Super Bowl-winning quarterback sits at a 7.7.

Steph Curry golfing.

NBA player Stephen Curry plays a shot from the second tee during Round 2 of the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 9, 2022, in Stateline, Nev. (Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

This edition of The Match is set to tee off June 29 at Wynn in a 12-hole event. It will be the third time Wynn has hosted the exhibition.