The latest news from the USOC - February 28

TICKET TO LONDON

Matt Emmons (Brown Mills, N.J.) and Sarah Scherer (Woburn, Mass.) led the men's and women's 10m air rifle at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Airgun in Port Clinton, Ohio. Emmons and Scherer, joined by Jonathan Hall (Carrollton, Ga.) and Jamie Gray (Lebanon, Pa.) earned USA Shooting's nominations for the U.S. Olympic Team in air rifle. Daryl Szarenski (Seale, Ala.) and Jason Turner (Colorado Springs, Colo.), also found success and secured nominations for the U.S. Olympic team in air pistol.

BADMINTON

Eva Lee (Orange, Calif.) and Paula Lynn Obanana (Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.) captured the women's doubles silver medal at the Austrian International Badminton Challenge on Feb. 24 in Wien, Austria.

BOBSLED & SKELETON

Steven Holcomb (Park City, Utah), Justin Olsen (San Antonio, Texas), Steve Langton (Melrose, Mass.) and Curt Tomasevicz (Shelby, Neb.) raced to the four- man bobsled world title Feb. 26 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Holcomb became the first U.S. pilot to sweep the two- and four-man bobsled world championship races. Matt Antoine (Prairie du Chien, Wis.) and John Daly (Smithtown, N.Y.) picked up top-10 finishes in the men's skeleton race Feb. 25. Antoine led the U.S. with a fifth-place effort, while Daly landed eighth.

CURLING

Team USA finished fifth in the field of 10 teams at the 2012 World Wheelchair Championships that concluded Feb. 23 in Chuncheon, South Korea. The team ended the tournament with a 6-4 overall record.

CYCLING

Evelyn Stevens (Dennis, Mass.) paced the field with a win at the 2012 Women's Tour of New Zealand on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, Kristin Armstrong (Boise, Idaho) and Carmen Small (Durango, Colo.) finished eighth and 17th.

DIVING

The U.S. recorded three top-five finishes and earned several Olympic berths in the final days of world cup competition in London. David Boudia (Noblesville, Ind.) led the U.S. with two fourth-place finishes for his efforts in the men's 10-meter dive and synchronized 10-meter dive with partner Nick McCrory (Chapel Hills, N.C.). Abby Johnston (Upper Arlington, Ohio) and Kelci Bryant (Chatham, Ill.) also captured fourth in the synchronized 3-meter dive.

FIELD HOCKEY

The USA Women's National Team fell 3-0 to Spain on Feb. 26 for an even 1-1-1 record with three matches remaining in the Four Nations Tournament in Terrassa, Spain.

LUGE

Erin Hamlin (Remsen, N.Y.) led the U.S. team with a sixth-place effort in women's singles at the final world cup race of the season on Feb. 25 in Paramonovo, Russia. The tandem of Matt Mortensen (Huntington Station, N.Y.) and Preston Griffall (Salt Lake City, Utah) earned an eighth-place finish in the doubles competition.

SKI & SNOWBOARD

Nevin Brown (Streetsboro, Ohio) and Kiley Mckinnon (Madison, Conn.) captured the respective men's and women's NorAm Cup aerials titles with impressive runs from Feb. 24-26 in Val St. Come, Quebec.

Lindsey Vonn (Vail, Colo.) recovered from a .61 second deficit to notch her record-setting 18th career win in the super G event on Feb. 26 in Bansko, Bulgaria. The victory marked her 10th win of the season and bolstered her lead in the overall world cup points race.

John Teller (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.) landed on the podium for the first time this season with a silver medal performance at the Feb. 25 world cup skicross event in Bischofswiesen, Germany.

SPEEDSKATING

Team USA concluded the 2012 ISU Short Track Junior World Championships with a bronze medal in the 300m relay. The quartet of John-Henry Krueger (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Claude Gilbert (Spring Valley, N.Y.), James Rodowsky (Annapolis, Md.) and Adam Callister (Salt Lake City, Utah) recorded a total time of 4:06.420.

SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING

The U.S. earned a pair of bronze medals at the Spanish Winter Open with successful performances in the team free routine and the team technical from Feb. 25-26 in Sabadell, Spain.

TAEKWONDO

The U.S. women garnered a total of seven medals, while the men earned six of their own at the 21st U.S. Open held Feb. 22-23 in Las Vegas. The men's team earned the overall team title while the women finished second.

TRACK & FIELD

Galen Rupp (Portland, Ore.) and Chaunte Lowe (Riverside, Calif.) earned the respective men's and women's 2012 Indoor Visa Championship Series titles after the final competition Feb. 25-26 in Albuquerque, N.M. Lowe recorded a new American Record in the women's high jump, while Sanya Richards-Ross (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) ran the third-fastest time in American history in the 400m.

WATER POLO

The U.S. Women's National Team maintained its undefeated record in FINA World League preliminary play by defeating Canada 11-7 on Feb. 23 in Irvine, Calif.

WRESTLING

The U.S. captured the team title in both men's and women's freestyle at the Pan American Championships held Feb. 24-26 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Individually, six men and two women earned the top spot in their respective weight classes. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Andrew Bisek (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Chas Betts (Colorado Springs, Colo.) captured titles in the respective 74kg and 84kg weight divisions.

UPCOMING CALENDAR - MARCH

2/20-3/2 - Field Hocky Terressa, Spain Four Nations Tournament

2/26-28 - Paralympic Skiing Park City, Utah NorAm

2/26-3/3 - Boxing Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Boxing National Championships

2/29 - Men's Soccer Frisco, Texas U.S. U-23 Men's National Team vs. Mexico

2/29-3/7 - Women's Soccer Portugal Algarve Cup

3/1-3/4 - Equestrian Loxahatchee, Fla. Palm Beach Derby - Dressage World Cup Qualifier

3/1-3/4 - Equestrian Wellington, Fla. CSIO Wellington Nations Cup (Jumping)

3/1-3/4 - Ski & Snowboard Mammoth Mountain, Calif. Snowboarding & Skiing Grand Prix

3/2-3/4 - Speedskating Salt Lake City, Utah Long Track American Cup Final/Champions Challenge

3/2-3/4 - Speedskating Heerenveen, Netherlands Essent ISU Long Track World Cup 6

3/2-3/4 - Speedskating Obihiro, Japan Long Track Junior World Championships

3/3 - Triathlon Clermont, Fla. Clermont ITU Pan American Cup

3/3-3/10 - Curling Mankato, Minn. 2012 U.S. Club National Championships

3/6-3/9 - Skiing Winter Park, Colo. Alpine IPC World Cup