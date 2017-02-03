'The Korean Zombie', Bermudez on weight, Rawlings misses the mark at UFC in Houston

The main event for UFC Fight Night in Houston is now official as both Dennis Bermudez and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung made weight ahead of their fight on Saturday night in Houston.

Jung actually hit the scale first as he returns to action for the first time in more than three years following mandatory military service in his native South Korea.

Jung weighed in at 145.5 pounds followed by Bermudez, who weighed in just a few minutes later at the exact same weight of 145.5 pounds.

Both featherweight fighters will look to solidify their spot in the top 10 with a win in Houston just 24 hours ahead of the Super Bowl also taking place in the city this weekend.

The co-main event saw rising star Alexa Grasso have to step on the scale sans clothes to make 116 pounds as she makes her second appearance in the UFC after first debuting last year. Grasso is one of the most highly touted prospects on the UFC roster and she'll look to go 2-0 when she steps back into the cage this weekend.

Her opponent, UFC veteran Felice Herrig was all smiles as she stepped onto the scale and came in at 115.5 pounds as she looks to pick up a second win in a row after taking out Kailin Curran in her last fight.

The only fighter to miss weight was strawweight competitor Bec Rawlings, who came in at 117.5 pounds -- 1.5 pounds over the strawweight limit at 116 pounds for a non-title bout. Fighters are given two hours to weigh-in during the morning hours, but Rawlings still stepped on the scale well ahead of the deadline, which likely meant she knew her body wasn't going to be able to shed the extra pound and a half to make weight.

Meanwhile, Tecia Torres came in at 115.5 pounds, which means she will now receive 20-percent of Rawlings purse as a penalty for missing weight.

Here are the rest of the weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. The Korean Zombie.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BERMUDEZ VS. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on FS1)

Dennis Bermudez (145.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (145.5)

Alexa Grasso (116) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Abel Trujillo (156) vs. James Vick (155.5)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Marcel Fortuna (210.5) vs. Anthony Hamilton (258.5)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMINARY CARD (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Curtis Blaydes (264.5) vs. Adam Milstead (233.5)

Chris Gruetzemacher (145) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

Ricardo Lucas Ramos (135) vs. Michinori Tanaka (135)

Bec Rawlings (117.5)* vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

EARLY PRELIMS (7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Morono (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Daniel Jolly (204.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

* Rawlings fined 20-percent of her purse for missing weight, which goes to her opponent Tecia Torres