Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Published

Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore deny racial slur, spitting accusations as ‘false and irresponsible’

Moore said his final bowl game was 'overshadowed by the false accusations'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire has denied an accusation by Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin that linebacker Dimitri Moore spit on one of his players and may have used a racial slur during Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl game. 

McGuire issued a statement on Thursday calling the accusations "false and irresponsible." 

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022 in Houston.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible," McGuire’s statement read. "I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him."

MISSISSIPPI’S LANE KIFFIN ACCUSES TEXAS TECH PLAYER OF SPITTING, ALLEGEDLY USING RACIAL SLUR DURING BOWL GAME

He continued, "I am proud of our team and our performance last night in what was a memorable win to close our season in front of a sea of Red Raiders."

Kiffin said during a press conference after the game that Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins was incorrectly given a personal foul penalty and raised two accusations that a Texas Tech player had spit and used a racial slur, adding that he did not hear the remark but was told by someone who did. 

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin pleads his case with the officials after Ole Miss was flagged for its second targeting penalty of the game during the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022 in Houston.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin pleads his case with the officials after Ole Miss was flagged for its second targeting penalty of the game during the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022 in Houston. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams] and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy," Kiffin said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There was a racial slur involved, that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, [it's] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said."

Moore also issued a statement Thursday, denying the accusations further. 

"I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false. It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night," his statement read. 

Linebacker Dimitri Moore, #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, warms up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.

Linebacker Dimitri Moore, #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, warms up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner. It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night."

Wednesday night marked the seventh meeting between the two teams and their fourth bowl game. The Rebels still hold a 4-3 overall record.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.