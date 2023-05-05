Expand / Collapse search
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech cheerleader says she’s received ‘many’ marriage proposals after viral Masters moment

A video of Aaliyah Kikumoto at the Masters went viral on TikTok

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas Tech cheerleader who went viral last month after catching the attention of social media users tuning into the Masters says she’s received "many" marriage proposals since a viral Tiktok capturing her excitement led to her popularity online. 

Aaliyah Kikumoto, a member of Texas Tech’s Pom Squad, told the U.K.’s Daily Star on Sunday that her internet fame has led to some adoring fans popping the big question. 

TTU cheerleaders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders celebrate scoring a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. (Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

"Yes, many have come through," she said when asked whether  she’s received any marriage proposals. 

TEXAS TECH CHEERLEADER LANDS MODELING GIG FOLLOWING VIRAL MASTERS VIDEO

"It has been an interesting ride and one that I wasn’t expecting to happen in this sort of fashion," she also told the outlet. 

"It's something I wanted at some point to grow my brand and be a positive influence for good. While all this is unfolding I’m still trying to do homework, study for exams, Pom commitments, and other things."

Raider sign

A Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleader before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 22, 2016, at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (John Weast/Getty Images)

Kikumoto was attending the final round at Augusta National when a TikTok of her standing​​ behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka went viral. 

"Somehow, I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds," the caption on the video read.

The video has since garnered 6.2 million views and over 372,000 likes. 

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka

Jon Rahm of Spain shakes hands with Brooks Koepka of the United States on the 18th green after he won the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kikumoto landed a modeling job last month and has over 45,000 followers on Instagram since going viral. 

She is a part of the Texas Tech Pom Squad. The dance team consists of trained dancers whose styles consist of "pm, jazz, hip hop, and contemporary lyrical," according to the squad’s website. 

Alumni of the team have gone on to dance for the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.