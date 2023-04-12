Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Masters champ Jon Rahm reveals heartwarming reason he’s still competing in RBC Heritage after ‘demanding week’

Rahm's victory at Augusta National put him back at top in world rankings

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Jon Rahm is taking no downtime after his victory at the Masters, despite how tempting it may be. 

The newly ranked World No. 1 told reporters Wednesday that he was exhausted following a "demanding week" at Augusta National. Yet, he’s not withdrawing from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina, this week and with good reason.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates holding the Masters trophy winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"It did cross my mind," Rahm said. "It did cross my mind, but I made a commitment earlier in the year, and I want to honor that commitment."

"I also, talking to [my wife], I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play good or bad, just want to be there."

But Rahm made it clear that he’s not just showing up – he’s committed to winning.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and take this one home."

"I can promise you that every time I tee it up in a tournament, it's going to be to win," he added. "It may feel better or worse, but I intend to try my hardest to win."

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))

Rahm will be the first golfer since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the Masters and go on to compete at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head the following week.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.