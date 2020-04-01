Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo steps up to plate during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is stepping up to the plate during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, he announced that he was donating $1,000 to each of the team's 190 minor league players, according to Naver Sports in South Korea.

"I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo said of his donation, according to the reporter. "Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."

The MLB announced on Tuesday that it would be extending financial support for minor leaguers, offering each player $400 a week until May 31.

The league initially said on March 19 that it would only provide the weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the season was set to begin, but as the coronavirus situation continues to become more dire, the commissioner's office has decided to extend those benefits.

Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 a week at Class A to $502 at Triple-A over the five-month season, meaning many players are making more during this hiatus than they do in-season.

It's unclear when or if the season will resume, but players will receive their weekly checks through the end of May or up until opening day, whichever comes first.

