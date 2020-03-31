MLB extends minor leaguers' $400 weekly pay as season suspended over coronavirus pandemic

The MLB announced Tuesday that it would be extending financial support for minor leaguers, offering each player $400 a week until May 31.

The league initially said on March 19 that it would only provide the weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the season was set to begin, but as the coronavirus situation continues to become more dire, the commissioner's office has decided to extend those benefits.

The allowances are meant to help players cover costs for housing, food and training.

Most players were instructed to leave their spring training complexes just over two weeks ago, sending them scrambling to make ends meet because they hadn't received a paycheck from teams since the end of the 2019 season. Exceptions were made for players from Venezuela and other high-risk areas, many of whom remained at the spring camps.

Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 a week at Class A to $502 at Triple-A over the five-month season, meaning many players are making more during this hiatus than they do in-season.

It's unclear when or if the season will resume, but players will receive their weekly checks through the end of May or up until opening day, whichever comes first.

