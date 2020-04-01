Eli Manning sends message to health care workers at New York hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning was a leader on the field for the New York Giants for 16 years and now, during a time of crisis as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, the recently retired player is proving to be a leader in the community off the field, as well.

Manning delivered a personal message to the entire health care team at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to give a special call-out to all the caregivers,” Manning said. “Thank you so much for everything you’re doing. We read about it every day, and your selflessness, your determination, your willingness to act to go above and beyond was expected and was even called for to help New York and so many people.”

Manning, the most accomplished signal-caller in the history of the franchise, holds Giants’ records for passing yards and touchdowns, and he started 210 straight games from 2004 to 2017, which is the third-longest streak in league history.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011, respectively, and is only one of five players to have multiple Super Bowl MVP awards.

“When everybody else in the world is being asked to stay at home and to sit back and do nothing, you’ve been asked to step up and you’re doing that in every way,” Manning added in the video message. “I cannot thank you enough, and I just want you to know how much we all appreciate what you’re doing to the benefit of so many others. So please stay safe, stay healthy and God bless.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 47,000 cases of coronavirus in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 391 people in the state have died of the virus since Tuesday, bringing New York’s total to 1,941 fatalities.