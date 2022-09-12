Expand / Collapse search
Published

Texas' quarterback situation uncertain with Quinn Ewers injury

Ewers suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to Alabama

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Texas’ loss to Alabama affected more than just the win-loss column on Saturday.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide when he was hit by Dallas Turner. Ewers left the game with what was initially described as a sprained clavicle and is expected to miss a few weeks with the injury.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, #3, throws the ball away as Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, #15, rushes the passer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. 

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, #3, throws the ball away as Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, #15, rushes the passer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

"You lose your starting quarterback, that's never fun," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "Then your backup gets in the game, and he's halfway injured."

According to multiple reports, Ewers suffered an SC sprain and will miss 2-3 weeks while he recovers.

Ewers was one of the top-rated quarterbacks coming out of high school and initially joined Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He beat out Hudson Card for the starting quarterback role.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, #3, is helped up off the ground after a hit and personal foul by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, #3, is helped up off the ground after a hit and personal foul by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

In two games, Ewers was 25-for-36 with 359 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

Card came into the game for Ewers but ended up suffering an ankle injury in the game as well, according to 247 Sports.

Sarkisian is expected to address the team’s quarterback concerns on Monday. The team has five other quarterbacks on the roster – Maalik Murphy, Charles Wright, Ben Ballard, Cole Lourd and Joe Tatum.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves the field with his injured left arm in a sling after an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama won 20-19.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves the field with his injured left arm in a sling after an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama won 20-19. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas is currently ranked No. 21 in the latest AP poll and have a big game against UTSA on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.