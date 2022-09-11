Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide's narrow win over Texas

Georgia has outscored opponents 82-3 through the first two weeks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Associated Press Top 25 poll had a shake up at the top as Alabama narrowly defeated Texas and Georgia clobbered Samford in their matchups in the second full week of the college football season.

AP voters put Georgia ahead of Alabama for the top spot in the rankings. The Crimson Tide defeated Texas 20-19 and needed a field goal to get past the Longhorns. The Bulldogs, so far, have outscored opponents 82-3 in their first two games. They beat No. 25 Oregon last week 49-3 and Samford 33-0.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) breaks into the the open field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Samford, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) breaks into the the open field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Samford, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson stayed the same ranked Nos. 3-5. Oklahoma moved up to No. 6.

Rounding out the top 10 are USC, Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas.

USC moved to No. 7 in the poll after beating Stanford 41-28. Oklahoma State was up to No. 8 with a win over Arizona State 34-17. Kentucky topped Florida 26-16 and moved to No. 9, while fellow SEC member Arkansas moved to No. 19 following a 44-30 win over South Carolina.

Kentucky jumped 11 spots in the rankings, and Arkansas jumped six spots.

1). Georgia (2-0)

2). Alabama (2-0)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet on the field during team warmups before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet on the field during team warmups before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

3). Ohio State (2-0)

4). Michigan (2-0)

5). Clemson (2-0)

6). Oklahoma (2-0)

7). USC (2-0)

8). Oklahoma State (2-0)

9). Kentucky (2-0)

10). Arkansas (2-0)

JOHNNY MANZIEL JOKES ABOUT RETURNING TO TEXAS A&M AFTER ALMA MATER'S UPSET LOSS

11). Michigan State (2-0)

12). BYU (2-0)

13). Miami-FL (2-0)

14). Utah (1-1)

15). Tennessee (2-0)

16). N.C. State (2-0)

17). Baylor (1-1)

18). Florida (1-1)

19). Wake Forest (2-0)

20). Ole Miss (2-0)

21). Texas (1-1)

22). Penn State (2-0)

23). Pittsburgh (1-1)

24). Texas A&M (1-1)

25). Oregon (1-1)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman yells to his team as they play Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21. 

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman yells to his team as they play Marshall during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Texas A&M fell to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State. Notre Dame fell out of the Top 25 after an upset loss to Marshall. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.