Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama mocks Texas with 'horns down' celebration after close win

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was miffed by the taunt

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
After a win, emotions can get the best of players, and that seemed to be the case Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Cameras caught Alabama Crimson Tide players giving the "horns down" to Texas Longhorns players after clinching the win on the final play of the game.

Henry To'oTo'o (10) of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after tackling Bijan Robinson (5) of the Texas Longhorns on the final play of the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Henry To'oTo'o (10) of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after tackling Bijan Robinson (5) of the Texas Longhorns on the final play of the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Nick Saban was not happy about it.

The Alabama head coach yelled "Don't do that s--t" to his players.

Bama opened up as a 20-point favorite and won by just a point, thanks to a field goal with 10 seconds left.

It was a gutsy performance by the Longhorns, who many thought had zero chance to even compete. Texas had a 16-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but Bama fought back to take a 17-16 lead. 

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

A few minutes later, Texas knocked a 33-yard field goal with just over a minute left and looked like it was on its way to one of the most stunning upsets college football has seen in quite some time.

But Bryce Young proved why he's the defending Heisman Trophy winner, marching down the field quickly and getting inside the red zone after a 20-yard rush. Will Reichard drilled the game-winner, and Hudson Card's final pass fell incomplete.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates against Texas during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates against Texas during the first half of a game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Bama is the top-ranked team in the nation, while the Longhorns entered Saturday unranked.