Alabama mocks Texas with 'horns down' celebration after close win

After a win, emotions can get the best of players, and that seemed to be the case Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Cameras caught Alabama Crimson Tide players giving the "horns down" to Texas Longhorns players after clinching the win on the final play of the game.

Nick Saban was not happy about it.

The Alabama head coach yelled "Don't do that s--t" to his players.

Bama opened up as a 20-point favorite and won by just a point, thanks to a field goal with 10 seconds left.

It was a gutsy performance by the Longhorns, who many thought had zero chance to even compete. Texas had a 16-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but Bama fought back to take a 17-16 lead.

A few minutes later, Texas knocked a 33-yard field goal with just over a minute left and looked like it was on its way to one of the most stunning upsets college football has seen in quite some time.

But Bryce Young proved why he's the defending Heisman Trophy winner, marching down the field quickly and getting inside the red zone after a 20-yard rush. Will Reichard drilled the game-winner, and Hudson Card's final pass fell incomplete.

Bama is the top-ranked team in the nation, while the Longhorns entered Saturday unranked.