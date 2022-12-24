Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test

Jones is the team president and general manager of the Cowboys

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
A Texas judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman. 

The woman, who claims that Jones is her biological father, dropped a prior case against Jones in April, which sought to void a previous agreement between her mother and Jones that the woman claims was made two years after her birth. 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Cowboys on Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

The judge ordered genetic testing for Jones on Thursday after Alexandra Davis filed a paternity case in April. 

Andrew Bergman, one of the lawyers representing Davis, confirmed the decision by the judge, according to the Associated Press. 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.  (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The settlement that Davis sought to void had been agreed to in 1998 and stated that Jones would support Davis and her mother financially as long as they did not publicly state that Jones was Alexandra’s father. 

That settlement reportedly called for Davis to receive "certain monthly, annual and special funding" until she was 21. 

Jones has denied being the father of Alexandra. 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.  (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Jones is the team president and general manager of the Cowboys and has been married since 1963. He has three children with his wife, Gene, all of whom work for the organization. 

Fox News Digital has contacted the Dallas Cowboys and a lawyer representing Davis for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

