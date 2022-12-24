Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans-Texans kickoff pushed back one hour due to power outages in city

Nashville is dealing with power outages due to extreme cold

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Christmas Eve kickoff between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans is being pushed back one hour due to power outages in Nashville. 

The game was originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, with the NFL now setting the kickoff for 2:00 p.m. ET. 

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after an interception during the NFL regular season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. 

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after an interception during the NFL regular season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today’s game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium. Gates are currently open and fans are welcome to enter.

"At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors."

PATRIOTS LEGEND RIPS MAC JONES FOR NOT CONTROLLING EMOTIONS: ‘I’M TIRED OF SEEING IT’

Earlier in the morning on Saturday, the mayor of Nashville, TN, called for the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans due to unprecedented cold temperatures that have brought about power outages in the city. 

The Tennessee Valley Authority directed local power companies to reduce load on Saturday. 

The Blue Crew Drumline warms up prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The Blue Crew Drumline warms up prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mayor John Cooper then called for the Titans to postpone the game. 

"I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue," Cooper said on Twitter. "All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the [Titans] to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps."

Exterior view of Nissan Stadium before a preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Exterior view of Nissan Stadium before a preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saturday’s game at Nissan Stadium may be one of the coldest on record, with temperatures expected to be in the low 20s throughout the day. 

"The Titans are exploring a number of measures to minimize non-essential power around the stadium," the NFL said in a statement. 

NFL FINDS NO WRONGDOING IN EVALUATION OF DEVANTE PARKER’S CONTROVERSIAL CONCUSSION

The coldest temperature on record at kickoff in Nissan Stadium was 23 degrees, according to The Tennessean. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday night, the Nashville Predators of the NHL played their game against the Colorado Avalanche. 

The arena was powered by generators, according to the Nashville mayor. 

The Titans are 7-7 on the season and hold a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South

Ryan Tannehill, #17 of the Tennessee Titans, exits the field due to an injury during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Ryan Tannehill, #17 of the Tennessee Titans, exits the field due to an injury during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday, it was reported that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had undergone surgery on his injured ankle this week. He will miss Saturday’s game against Houston. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.