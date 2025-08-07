Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Archie Manning says grandson Arch 'isn't going' to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft

Arch Manning is eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Archie Manning knows his grandson, Arch, and he thinks the Texas quarterback will be around for some time. 

Archie, 76, said he hasn’t discussed the possibility of Arch potentially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft but doesn’t think his grandson will declare.

"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas," Manning told Texas Monthly.

Arch Manning looks on

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, #16, warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2025 in Atlanta. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

The hype train for Arch going into this first year as starter is full steam ahead. Fans have labeled the Longhorns’ quarterback as a Heisman Trophy candidate, which angers his grandfather. 

"People are saying he’s a Heisman candidate," Archie said. "You’re not a Heisman Trophy candidate when you haven’t played but three games. It’s crazy."

Arch stepped in and started three games this season when Quinn Ewers got hurt and missed time with an oblique injury. 

Arch Manning warms up

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, #16, warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2025 in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

In addition to those three starts, Manning has appeared in seven games this season for Texas. He has completed 67.8% of his passes while throwing for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

Manning has also shown an ability to run, rushing for 100 yards and four touchdowns this season. Even when Ewers returned from injury, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian substituted Manning for a couple of plays that involved the quarterback running. 

Arch Manning surrounded by media

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, #16, is surrounded by media as he participates in SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on July 15, 2025. (IMAGN)

Much to Archie’s chagrin, Texas was the No. 1-ranked team in the coaches’ preseason top 25, which is spurred by the excitement about Manning taking the reins as the team’s starting quarterback.

Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were eliminated by the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. With Arch at the helm, Longhorn fans are eyeing a national championship. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.