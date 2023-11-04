Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M player ejected after fierce shot to groin of Ole Miss opponent

Shemar Turner also looked to throw a punch at the player's face

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas A&M player was ejected Saturday night after he delivered a forceful shot to the groin of an Ole Miss offensive lineman.

Shemar Turner was blocked by Micah Pettus of the Rebels, and the Ole Miss offensive lineman put Turner to the turf.

Pettus finished the hard block, and Turner was not pleased.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shemar Turner

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner reacts after a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field.  ( Maria Lysaker/USA Today Sports)

Turner wound up and threw a punch at Pettus where no man wants to be hit. After delivering the low blow, it looked like he was about to hit him with a hard right jab.

Announcer Joe Tessitore didn't need to explain much when replays showed the low blow.

"We know why Shemar Turner was ejected," he said.

CONNOR STALIONS, ACCUSED RINGLEADER OF MICHIGAN'S ALLEGED SIGN-STEALING SCHEME, RESIGNS

The flag gave the Rebels a first and goal, which they scored on.

Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns, including one right after the ejection. He also scored the game-winner from a yard out with 1:40 remaining, and No. 10 Ole Miss came away with a 38-35 victory. 

The Rebels moved to 8-1 (5-1) on the season.

Shemar Turner on field

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner rushes the passer during the Southwest Classic against the Arkansas Razorbacks Sept. 30, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.   (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zxavian Harris of Ole Miss tipped a 47-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied the game as time expired.

Jaxson Dart threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, one to Tre Harris, who caught 11 passes for 233 yards, and the other to Jordan Watkins.

Shemar Turner rushing

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws to the sideline as Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) defends during a game Oct. 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas.  (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rebels visit No. 2 Georgia next week.

Turner has 27 tackles this year, nine of them for loss, and five sacks. He made two tackles, both assisted, in Saturday's game.