Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fires Connor Stalions, accused ringleader of alleged sign stealing

The NCAA began an investigation last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
The University of Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the accused ringleader of an alleged sign-stealing scheme.

It was revealed Oct. 18 the NCAA was investigating the football program for stealing signs. 

Since the investigation began, more damning evidence of Stalions' alleged involvement has emerged.

It's been reported Stalions purchased tickets to more than 30 games at 11 different Big Ten schools over the past three seasons, including this season. Michigan was not playing in any of the games for which Stalions bought tickets, sources told ESPN.

Michigan Wolverines helmet

A Michigan Wolverines helmet on the sideline during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., April 1, 2023. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

An unnamed former coach from college football's Division III then claimed Stalions gave him "a couple hundred dollars" for the recordings of the Wolverines' future opponents, ESPN's Dan Murphy reported. The coach added that he received free tickets and shared the footage via an iPhone photo album. 

The former coach said he went to two Penn State football games and a Rutgers game. Michigan is scheduled to play the Nittany Lions next month.

Connor Stalions looks on field

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions on the sideline during the Wolverines' 31-7 win over Rutgers Sept. 23, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (USA Today Sports)

Stalions was also alleged to be on the Central Michigan sideline when the team played Michigan State Sept. 1, wearing a bench credential that said "VB," a visiting bench designation. This gives access for the credential holder to stand between the 20-yard lines, which is usually for players, coaches, team trainers and equipment staff. 

Stalions was initially suspended with pay by the school. He was an off-field analyst with the football team, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Michigan football helmet

A Michigan football helmet on the field after a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 8, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stalions reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigations.