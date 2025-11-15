Texas A&M mounts record-breaking comeback to stay unbeaten

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina proved to be the most difficult test the undefeated Texas A&M have faced this season, but the third-ranked Aggies eked out a 31-30 victory to stay unbeaten.

The Gamecock dominated the first half, jumping out to a 30-3 halftime lead before Texas A&M pulled off the largest come-from-behind win in school history. Johnny Manziel helped stage the previous largest rally in program history when Texas A&M defeated Duke in the 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl.

Teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more — until the Aggies' improbable comeback on Saturday.

The victory also keeps Texas A&M on track for its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed finished the day with a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns. But in the dismal first half, he threw two interceptions and fumbled.

Izaiah Williams caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Reed to make it 30-10 on A&M’s first drive of the second half. Reed had a 16-yard run on fourth-and-12 to keep the drive alive. The Aggies took the lead for the first time on a 4-yard run by EJ Smith with about 11 minutes left.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Gamecocks have now dropped five games in a row.

The Gamecocks took a 10-3 lead when Sellers connected with Vandrevius Jacobs on a 50-yard touchdown pass. They pushed the lead to 17-3 when 322-pound defensive tackle Nick Barrett scooped up a fumble by Reed and rumbled 17-yards for a score late in the first quarter.

South Carolina was up by 17 late in the second quarter when safety Dalton Brooks intercepted a pass from Sellers and returned it 39 yards to give the Aggies a first down at the 6-yard line. But kicker Randy Bond missed his second field goal of the half to leave Texas A&M empty-handed.

South Carolina returns to Columbia to host Coastal Carolina next week. Texas A&M remains in College Station next week for a matchup with Samford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

