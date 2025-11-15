Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M mounts record-breaking comeback to stay unbeaten

The Aggies trailed South Carolina by 27 at the end of the first half

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Did the committee get it right ranking Indiana over Texas A&M? 👀 Joel Klatt Show Video

Did the committee get it right ranking Indiana over Texas A&M? 👀 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt analyzed whether the committee got it right ranking the Indiana Hoosiers over the Texas A&M Aggies.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina proved to be the most difficult test the undefeated Texas A&M have faced this season, but the third-ranked Aggies eked out a 31-30 victory to stay unbeaten.

The Gamecock dominated the first half, jumping out to a 30-3 halftime lead before Texas A&M pulled off the largest come-from-behind win in school history. Johnny Manziel helped stage the previous largest rally in program history when Texas A&M defeated Duke in the 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl.

Teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more — until the Aggies' improbable comeback on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cashius Howell celebrates

Cashius Howell (9) of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates his deflected pass with teammate Daymion Sanford (27) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Kyle Field Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The victory also keeps Texas A&M on track for its first trip to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed finished the day with a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns. But in the dismal first half, he threw two interceptions and fumbled.

Izaiah Williams caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Reed to make it 30-10 on A&M’s first drive of the second half. Reed had a 16-yard run on fourth-and-12 to keep the drive alive. The Aggies took the lead for the first time on a 4-yard run by EJ Smith with about 11 minutes left.

TEXAS A&M OFFICER SCOLDS SOUTH CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVER AFTER TOUCHDOWN; DEPARTMENT SPEAKS OUT

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Gamecocks have now dropped five games in a row.

Texas A&M coach celebrates

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko celebrates after a game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Gamecocks took a 10-3 lead when Sellers connected with Vandrevius Jacobs on a 50-yard touchdown pass. They pushed the lead to 17-3 when 322-pound defensive tackle Nick Barrett scooped up a fumble by Reed and rumbled 17-yards for a score late in the first quarter.

Texas A&M football players celebrate

Texas A&M Aggies celebrate their 31-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

South Carolina was up by 17 late in the second quarter when safety Dalton Brooks intercepted a pass from Sellers and returned it 39 yards to give the Aggies a first down at the 6-yard line. But kicker Randy Bond missed his second field goal of the half to leave Texas A&M empty-handed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina returns to Columbia to host Coastal Carolina next week. Texas A&M remains in College Station next week for a matchup with Samford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue