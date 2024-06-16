Texas A&M baseball coach apologizes for 2 fans harassing Florida dugout with remarks about dead batboy

Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle apologized for the actions of two fans who were tossed from the Aggies’ College World Series game against Florida after being seen screaming into the Gators’ dugout in the second inning.

The two fans, both wearing Texas A&M gear, reportedly brought up the Gators’ bat boy, who died in 2021 when his father was suspected of killing his two sons before taking his own life and setting his home on fire. The family of the boy, who was 11 years old, was friends of Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who the fans were reportedly directing their insults.

Schlossnagle gave a Happy Father’s Day to those who celebrated to open his press conference, but he immediately denounced the actions of the two fans after his team’s 3-2 victory over the Gators.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M for whatever the heck went on over there in that dugout," Schlossnagle said. "Whoever those two guys are, they don’t represent what Texas A&M is all about, and whoever they are, just don’t come back. Let’s not let those two guys back in the ballpark."

The Omaha (Nebraska) Police Officers Association released a statement commending authorities for stepping in and suggesting the two fans never return for the College World Series.

"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field," the association said in a statement on X. "You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series."

On3 Florida reporter Nick de la Torre gave an account of the moment when the heckling happened from the two fans, though there’s no video showing what was said. However, the fans were caught during the game’s broadcast being escorted out of the game.

"They were down by the Florida dugout," de la Torre posted during the game. "…[Gators pitcher] Brandon Neely had to be held back. Not sure what was said but looked like it was heated down there."

Another report from the game said the hecklers were "yelling at Coach O’Sullivan saying that he killed someone and [should] be ashamed."

"Assistants on the gator staff started throwing F-bombs at them and went to run up to them but the cops had wrangled them by then," a post on X wrote with a picture of the hecklers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown if the College World Series will ban the two fans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.