Texans star J.J. Watt reportedly has back surgery, will start camp on PUP list

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had back surgery and will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to multiple reports. Watt reportedly will be ready for the season opener.

Watt had a procedure in January to repair his core-area muscles. He played through a broken hand and herniated disk last season.

The three-time defensive player of the year, hasn't missed a game during his illustrious five-year career. His 17.5 sacks last season led the league, the second time he's accomplished that feat.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end has had double-digit sack totals each of the past four seasons, racking up 74.5 for his career. He signed a six-year, $100 million extension with the Texans in 2014.

The Texans are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs this season after losing in the wild-card round last year against the Chiefs. Houston is coming off back-to-back 9-7 seasons and signed what it hopes is its franchise quarterback, locking up former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract.