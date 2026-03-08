Expand / Collapse search
Running

LA Marathon runners receive option to acquire medals at Mile 18

The LA Marathon is taking place Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
LA Marathon organizers made a head-scratching decision to reward runners "who have had a tough day" through 18 miles of the course.

Runners participating in the marathon have the option to receive their medals at the 18-miler marker, and don’t necessarily have to cross the finish line after 26.2 miles.

Marathon medals from 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025, marked the 40th running of the Los Angeles Marathon. At least eight Ventura County residents have competed in every marathon. (TOM KISKEN/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"If you're having a tough day and want to end your race before 26.2, you can choose to take the turn at Mile 18 and head into the finish line early," The McCourt Foundation says on its website. "You do not need to notify anyone of your decision and can opt to take this route at any time."

The organization said the option is only for this year.

The decision received some mocking on social media.

The race was set to begin on Sunday with temperatures reaching as high as 88 degrees in the Los Angeles area. Marathon organizers in the past have canceled races or moved them earlier or later because of hot and humid conditions.

An LA Marathon logo

Signage of the Los Angeles Marathon is seen at Dodger Stadium on March 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"You will still receive your finisher medal and any challenge medal you’ve earned, and your official race results will be updated at a later date to reflect your time and mileage," The McCourt Foundation added. "There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body."

Treat Public Relations owner Meg Treat told Runner’s World that officials had the weather in mind when making the medal decision. Treat Public Relations is handling PR for the race.

"Our weather conversations have been ongoing … We start actively monitoring it with the LA Fire Department who partners with the National Weather Service 10 days before the race," she told the outlet.

LA Marathon runners in 2023

Runners attend the 38th Los Angeles Marathon at Chinatown on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

"This was earlier this week that the team was alerted about the warmer temperatures … [and] we communicated to our runners about how they could have a safe race day."

