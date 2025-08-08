Texans' Jimmie Ward behind bars for second time in months due to bail violation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is behind bars again after he reportedly violated a condition of his $30,000 bond, which stems from his felony assault arrest in June.

Ward, 34, was arrested again on Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to online records. It marks his second time behind bars in nearly two months.

The NFL player’s attorney, Steve Jackson, told KPRC that he was booked after testing positive for alcohol – a violation of his bail conditions.

"It’s a condition of bond, and there are certain conditions like you can’t drink," the attorney explained. "Jimmie believed it was for not getting intoxicated, like he could have a drink. There was no contact with the complainant. The court has a zero tolerance policy for drinking while on bond, unbeknownst to him."

Jackson clarified that there were no new allegations leveled against Ward and the no contact order has not been violated.

Ward was arrested in Texas on June 12 and charged with assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation, which is a third-degree felony.

The Texans said in a statement at the time that they are aware of the reports surrounding Ward’s arrest and would not comment further as they "gather more information."

Jackson previously told People that he believes Ward will be "vindicated" as they continue to investigate the allegations made against him.

"We have been aware of the complaining witness for some time and her actions towards Jimmie Ward as well as another high profile sports figure," Jackson told the outlet. "It is sad that professional athletes and public figures have to endure things like this, but has seemingly become commonplace. But we will continue to thoroughly investigate this woman and her history, and believe that Jimmie will be vindicated."

Ward spent the majority of his career playing for the San Francisco 49ers. In nine seasons with the organization, he registered seven interceptions and 451 tackles across 106 games.

He entered the 2023 offseason as a free agent before signing a two-year, $13 million deal.

Ward signed a one-year contract extension worth $10.5 million before the start of last season. In two seasons with the Texans, Ward appeared in 20 games and registered three interceptions and 98 tackles.