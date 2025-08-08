Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Texans get positive update after star CJ Gardner-Johnson's injury scare: report

Gardner-Johnson sustained the injury in Thursday's practice

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Houston Texans safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was feared to have sustained a significant injury at Thursday's practice in West Virginia, but appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome, according to the latest update. 

Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact, but the team is conducting more testing to determine the extent of the injury, ESPN reported. 

The team is reportedly not concerned about Gardner-Johnson’s ACL.

CJ Gardner-Johnson and Azeez Al-Shaair

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) greets safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Gardner-Johnson, 27, was injured as he tried to tackle wide receiver John Metchie in practice. Once the two made contact, Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground and was in pain. 

The safety could not put any pressure on his right leg, and medical staff eventually helped him to a cart. 

"It’s heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn’t get up quickly," head coach DeMeco Ryans said of the injury after practice. 

CJ Gardner-Johnson looks on

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) arrives for practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Friday, July 25, 2025, Houston.  (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

"I’m always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It’s tough to watch. So, we’ll see — we’ll evaluate CJ, see where he is, but no update at this time."

Gardner-Johnson is entering his first season with the Texans after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. He was expected to be the team’s starting free safety after the Texans lost Eric Murray in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CJ Gardner-Johnson warms up

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles, warms up prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson was outstanding for the Super Bowl-winning Eagles last season. In 16 regular-season games last year, the safety had six interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 59 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

Gardner-Johnson had 14 tackles in the team’s four playoff games. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

