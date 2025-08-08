Texans get positive update after star CJ Gardner-Johnson's injury scare: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Texans safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was feared to have sustained a significant injury at Thursday's practice in West Virginia, but appears to have avoided the worst possible outcome, according to the latest update.

Gardner-Johnson’s ACL is intact, but the team is conducting more testing to determine the extent of the injury, ESPN reported.

The team is reportedly not concerned about Gardner-Johnson’s ACL.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, was injured as he tried to tackle wide receiver John Metchie in practice. Once the two made contact, Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground and was in pain.

The safety could not put any pressure on his right leg, and medical staff eventually helped him to a cart.

"It’s heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn’t get up quickly," head coach DeMeco Ryans said of the injury after practice.

"I’m always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It’s tough to watch. So, we’ll see — we’ll evaluate CJ, see where he is, but no update at this time."

Gardner-Johnson is entering his first season with the Texans after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. He was expected to be the team’s starting free safety after the Texans lost Eric Murray in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gardner-Johnson was outstanding for the Super Bowl-winning Eagles last season. In 16 regular-season games last year, the safety had six interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 59 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

Gardner-Johnson had 14 tackles in the team’s four playoff games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

