Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted from West Virginia training camp finale with possible leg injury: report

Silence fell at the Houston Texans' last training camp practice in West Virginia after one of the team's key defensive players appeared seriously injured.

The Texans' final intrasquad scrimmage at The Greenbrier Resort was well underway when defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson fell to the ground after he tackled teammate John Metchie III.

Gardner-Johnson was in noticeable discomfort and seemed to have difficulty moving his right leg. Texans coaches and fellow players soon surrounded Gardner-Johnson before medical personnel helped the safety onto a cart.

Gardner-Johnson won his first Super Bowl title last season during his second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. The month after the Eagles captured the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy, Gardner-Johnson was sent to Houston.

The Eagles received offensive lineman Kenyon Green in exchange for Gardner-Johnson. The trade also involved a draft pick swap.

Gardner-Johnson's arrival in Houston helped fill a void at the safety spot. Jimmie Ward is listed as the backup free safety on the Texans' depth chart, but he was recently placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot issue.

An arrest in Montgomery County, Texas, in June after an alleged family violence incident had already made it unclear if Ward would be ready to play when the regular season kicks off next month.

As of Thursday, Ward had not faced any disciplinary action from the NFL.

If Gardner-Johnson does miss time, the Texans could turn to safeties M.J. Stewart or Russ Yeast.

The Texans' secondary does still feature Derek Stingley Jr., who received All-Pro honors after his standout 2024 season. Kamari Lassiter is slotted as the team's other starting cornerback.

Gardner-Johnson finished the 2024 campaign with six interceptions, which tied his career-high for a season.

Fox News Digital contacted the Texans for more information on Gardner-Johnson's apparent injury.

