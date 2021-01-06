Texans hire longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio as new general manager: reports

The Houston Texans reached an agreement with longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to serve as the team’s new general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Caserio, 45, will take over the position after Bill O’Brien was fired in October from both GM and head coaching positions following four straight losses.

According to ESPN, Caserio was interviewed in Houston on Monday and Tuesday night flew back to New England, where he has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008.

The decision to go with Caserio should come as no surprise. The Texans previously approached him in 2019 following the firing of Brian Gaine but the move was blocked by the Patriots, who went as far as to threaten tampering charges against Houston because of their process, CBS Sports reported.

Caserio’s departure will leave a significant void behind for New England. He first joined the team in 2001 as a personnel assistant before working his way up to director of player personnel in 2008.

The Patriots have three Super Bowls with Caserio and, according to ESPN, he is the highest-ranked staffer in the personnel department to work with coach Bill Belichick.

Caserio will likely be replaced by assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, the NFL Network reported.