Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Texans hire longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio as new general manager: reports

Caserio served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Texans reached an agreement with longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to serve as the team’s new general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. 

Caserio, 45, will take over the position after Bill O’Brien was fired in October from both GM and head coaching positions following four straight losses. 

FOR NON-PLAYOFF TEAMS, IMPORTANT OFFSEASON IS UNDER WAY

According to ESPN, Caserio was interviewed in Houston on Monday and Tuesday night flew back to New England, where he has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The decision to go with Caserio should come as no surprise. The Texans previously approached him in 2019 following the firing of Brian Gaine but the move was blocked by the Patriots, who went as far as to threaten tampering charges against Houston because of their process, CBS Sports reported. 

Caserio’s departure will leave a significant void behind for New England. He first joined the team in 2001 as a personnel assistant before working his way up to director of player personnel in 2008. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots have three Super Bowls with Caserio and, according to ESPN, he is the highest-ranked staffer in the personnel department to work with coach Bill Belichick. 

Caserio will likely be replaced by assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, the NFL Network reported.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.