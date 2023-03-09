Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
Published

Texans fined $175,000 and lose draft pick for salary cap infraction involving former QB Deshaun Watson

Team paid Watson to train at another facility, but failed to report it

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Even though Deshaun Watson is no longer with their organization, the Houston Texans are still being punished for a salary cap infraction involving their former quarterback.

The NFL has fined the team $175,000 and will take away their 2023 fifth-round pick after they failed to report a payment to Watson.

Deshaun Watson of the Texans reacts to a penalty during the New England Patriots game at NRG Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston.

Deshaun Watson of the Texans reacts to a penalty during the New England Patriots game at NRG Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans were paying Watson $26,777 during the 2020 offseason to use a local facility while theirs was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The team thinks they were given no salary cap advantage, but the league says "pursuant to the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs must report any player compensation or benefit."

Houston said they "understand" the money "should have been charged instead to the player salaries," but still disagree with the discipline.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 27, 2020.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 27, 2020. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Watson made his third-consecutive Pro Bowl in 2020, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. However, Houston went 4-12 that season. He then missed the 2021 season after requesting a trade from the organization combined with sexual harassment allegations.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before the Texans game in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before the Texans game in Houston, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He was then traded to the Cleveland Browns, but still served an 11-game suspension. In his six games played, he looked like a shell of himself, completing a career-low 58.2% of his passes.