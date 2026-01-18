Super Bowl champ Nick Foles takes swipe at Patriots as Broncos set to start backup QB in AFC title game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had one more swipe for the New England Patriots as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game next week.

Foles, who led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title over the Patriots after being the backup for Carson Wentz in 2017, shared a positive message for Broncos fans as they reel from the season-ending injury that Bo Nix suffered on the second-to-last play of their win against the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I'm sending prayers for a strong recovery," Foles wrote on X.

"A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games."

Foles helped engineer one of the more improbable Super Bowl wins in recent history. He was 28-of-43 with 373 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the 41-33 win.

BEARS' NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER SENDS NFL FANS INTO FRENZY WITH PERFORMANCE BEFORE PLAYOFF GAME

The Eagles managed to stymie the Patriots even as Tom Brady had a record-setting 505 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the game.

Stidham will look to take a page out of Foles’ playbook against the Patriots next weekend. Stidham will be making his first start of the 2025 season in the playoffs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was supportive of Stidham going into the game.

"It started with our evaluation in New Orleans of him," Payton said when asked why he believed Stidham was ready for the challenge. "He was a target for us in the draft. That doesn’t really mean anything other than we liked this player coming out. I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England. Then I know how [Patriots offensive coordinator Josh] McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas. Then I know reports on how he played, and then we saw him play (in) real time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But ultimately, to answer your question, it’s our three years here. In our three years, watching him day-in and day-out that you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment."